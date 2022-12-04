Mike Vrabel on Treylon Burks: Was able to talk to him, think he’s doing OK

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks wasn’t able to celebrate his first NFL touchdown catch.

Burks held onto a 25-yard strike from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill despite getting drilled in the head by Eagles safety Marcus Epps. He went to be evaluated for a concussion and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel offered an update on the wideout after the game.

“I think he’s doing OK from what I’ve seen. I was able to see him at halftime and talk to him after the game,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “We expect that [touchdown catch] from Treylon because I know what he’s capable of. It’s unfortunate he wasn’t able to finish the game.”

Burks will now have to go through the concussion protocol and the team will have to wait for that process to play out before they know if there’s any chance of having the first-round pick back to face the Jaguars next weekend.