NFL 2022 Week 13 early inactives: T.J. Watt is active for Steelers

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Linebacker T.J. Watt‘s availability was the biggest question mark for the Steelers heading into Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Watt was a limited participant in practice all week because of injured ribs and he carried a questionable tag with him to Atlanta.

The Steelers won’t have to worry about life without Watt, however. He is active for the game and will be part of the effort to stop Marcus Mariota and the Falcons offense from scoring points on Sunday.

Steelers at Falcons

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Josh Jackson, G Kendrick Green, DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Mark Robinson

Falcons: S Jovante Moffatt, CB Rashad Fenton, LB Arnold Ebiketie, LB Nate Landman, OL Chuma Edoga

Browns at Texans

Browns: TE David Njoku, QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, CB Thomas Graham Jr., DE Isaiah Thomas, DT Tommy Togiai

Texans: CB Derek Stingley, WR Brandin Cooks, RB Rex Burkhead, DL Thomas Booker, OL Austin Deculus, TE O.J. Howard

Commanders at Giants

Commanders: WR Dax Milne, CB Benjamin St-Juste, G Trai Turner, LB De’Jon Harris, G Chris Paul, DE Chase Young

Giants: CB Adoree' Jackson, G Joshua Ezeudu, G Shane Lemieux, WR Kenny Golladay, TE Lawrence Cager, CB Darnay Holmes LB Elerson Smith

Jets at Vikings

Jets: RB Michael Carter, QB Zach Wilson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Jeff Smith, CB Bryce Hall, S Ashtyn Davis

Vikings: T Christian Darrisaw, TE Ben Ellefson, DT Ross Blacklock OT Vederian Lowe DE Luiji Vilain DL Esezi Otomewo

Jaguars at Lions

Jaguars: S Andre Cisco, WR Kendric Pryor, RB Darrell Henderson, CB Tre Herndon, LB De'Shaan Dixon

Lions: OL Evan Brown, DE Romeo Okwara, WR Tom Kennedy, CB Amani Oruwariye, G Logan Stenberg, DE Michael Brockers

Titans at Eagles

Titans: DL Denico Autry, DB Elijah Molden, DL Naquan Jones, RB Hassan Haskins, OL Jordan Roos, LB Sam Okuayinonu, WR Cody Hollister

Eagles: DE Robert Quinn, QB Ian Book, CB Josh Jobe, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta, DE Robert Quinn

Packers at Bears

Packers: T David Bakhtiari, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, S Darnell Savage, LB Krys Barnes, LT David Bakhtiari, WR Romeo Doubs, DT Jonathan Ford

Bears: T Larry Borom, S Jaquan Brisker, CB Kyler Gordon, QB Tim Boyle, CB Kindle Vildor, FB Khari Blasingame, OL Ja'Tyre Carter

Broncos at Ravens

Broncos: LB Dakota Allen, TE Andrew Beck, DE Jonathan Harris, S Anthony Harris, CB Michael Ojemudia, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, CB K’Waun Williams

Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley, CB Damarion Williams, LB Del'Shawn Phillips, RB Mike Davis, LB David Ojabo, TE Charlie Kolar, LB Josh Bynes