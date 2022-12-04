NFL warns teams about faking injuries

Posted by Mike Florio on December 4, 2022, 7:28 PM EST
NFL: OCT 30 49ers at Rams
Getty Images

From time to time, defenses perhaps try to take the steam out of potent offenses that want to play with increased tempo by having one or more players pretend to be injured. The league office isn’t pretending to be unhappy about that.

On Friday, the league office sent a memo to all teams warning against “deliberate actions to delay the game.” Otherwise known as fake injuries.

Here’s the full language:

“The NFL continues to emphasize the importance of upholding the integrity of the game and competitive fairness as our highest priority. We have observed multiple instances of clubs making a deliberate attempt to stop play unnecessarily this season. Pages A18 and A66. of the 2022 Policy Manual for Member Clubs — Game Operations state the following:

‘Any deliberate attempt by a team and/or player to stop play unnecessarily; prolong or delay the process; improperly take advantage of a stoppage in play; or influence the actions of an ATC Spotter will be’ considered an ‘unfair act’ and may result in discipline, in addition to any on-field penalty assessed by the Game Officials.

‘Clubs and players are advised that, should the League office determine that there is reasonable cause, all those suspected of being involved in faking injuries will be interviewed and medical records will be reviewed. . . .’

“Clubs and individuals determined to be in violation of this rule will be subject to League discipline ‘to include a minimum fine of $350,000 for the club, a minimum fine of $100,000 for the head coach, a minimum fine of $50,000 for assistant coaches, if applicable, and a minimum fine of $50,000 for players. Please be advised that violations of this rule may also result in suspensions of persons involved, and/or the forfeiture of a draft choice(s), including for first offenses. Clubs, club personnel (including head coaches and assistant coaches), and players have been held accountable for their actions this season.”

Per a league source, there are multiple cases currently under investigation when it comes to fake injuries.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “NFL warns teams about faking injuries

  1. Check the film for every team that has played the Chiefs this year. They are so good when going up tempo.

  4. Bates did this today versus Chiefs…its garbage..everyones Chief game is their superbowl

  6. Yikes Mike Brown is gonna be pissed when he sees that fine from the Jesse bates “injury” today.

  8. Yaaaa right Yet they wont put an eye in the sky to help stop plays well after the snap clock reaches 0 – but they want to stop guys from getting a muscle cramp.

  9. Vegas is clearly getting to the players. Casinos want more time to take more in-game bets. This is just the beginning.

  10. Wah, kind of obvious where the complaints came from. Here’s a hint. He’s fat and he lost today.

  11. When is NBC going to replace these idiots on Sunday night football…my goodness, dungy and that idiot Garrett….

  13. Okay, but in fairness, it is FIFA World Cup season, and the inspiration for fake injuries is just so plentiful… 😉

  14. ariani1985 says:
    December 4, 2022 at 7:38 pm
    What about teams that sell fake stock? 🤔
    /////////
    That was a good one

  15. There is a simple solution. If you go down on the field and cant get up and off the field by yourself, you must stay out for the remainder of that series. This has become a joke this year. Fining the wealthy is not a deterrent.

  16. If the NFL wants to put an end to teams faking injuries (looking at you Packers and Bengals!), take a draft pick away from them and that stuff will immediately end. It’s disgusting and unsportsmanlike.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.