Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be working out for teams

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds in advance of signing his next contract. And if anyone wants to do a little due diligence before making a commitment, that’s not going to happen.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that OBJ isn’t working out for the teams he’s visiting.

That introduces some extra risk into the equation for whoever signs Beckham. A medical examination of his twice-repaired ACL will show only so much. It’s impossible to know how he looks when he’s running and/or making cuts until he’s, you know, running and/or making cuts.

Beckham already has visited the Giants and Bills. Next on the list is the Cowboys, where he will spend Monday and Tuesday.

The goal continues to be for him to make an impact this season. The biggest question continues to be whether he’ll be able to. The fact that he’s not working out for interested teams only increases the risk that his next team will assume.