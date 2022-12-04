On Our Way Home: Chapter Five

Getty Images

I passed through the metal detector at the entrance to the courthouse. Two older men in burgundy jackets, white dress shirts, black slacks, and black ties saw me. They exchanged glances.

“Hey, Ralph,” one said to the other, “it’s Chuck.”

“What’s up, Chuck?” Ralph said. They both cackled.

I performed an exaggerated bow for their continued amusement.

“You should have been there,” I said. “It was the most memorable moment that courtroom has seen in years.”

“Sounds like the best thing since the time Jerry Branson’s wife found love letters from his girlfriend in the bottom of the closet,” Ralph said. “Mrs. Branson showed up during a trial and started whacking him against the head with an umbrella, right when he was questioning a witness. I was the bailiff then. I seen it happen.”

“What did you do?” I said.

“I enjoyed the show. I figured if I tried to get in the middle of that, she’d start whacking me, too.”

“I bet old Reggie didn’t try to get between your face and that trash can today,” said the other guard, whose name was either Paul or Phil. I could never remember which one it was, and it was far too late to ask.

“Will you be starting up again?” Ralph said.

“I’m about to find out. We’re meeting with the judge. I need to get up there.”

I started for the steps back to the courtroom. Ralph called out to me.

“Hey!” he said, and then he waited until I had twisted back in their direction. “Bye, Chuck.” Their raucous laughter echoed into the entrance to the stairwell.

I checked my phone, expecting to be right on time or maybe even a minute or two behind schedule. It showed I was five minutes early. I shook my head and dropped the thing back in my pocket.

Once on the third floor, I made my way through the hallway leading to the entrance to Judge Robertson’s private office. Anderson stood there, tugging with his hands at the lapels of a tailored suit that was expensive enough to not seem expensive at all.

“Feeling better, Counselor?” Anderson said.

“I’m fine,” I said. “I’ve been fine. It was a fluke thing.”

“Well, fluke things happen. When you’ve done this as long as I have, you see everything. After today, I guess I can now say I truly have seen it all.”

“I’m glad I could help you finish up your bucket list,” I said.

“And I’m not even the one who needed the bucket today.”

I held my tongue, because I didn’t have a particularly good response. Which meant there was a decent chance my next comment would have included a profane remark or two. The last thing I needed after puking in court was to start an obscenity-laced shouting match with the opposing lawyer on the threshold of Judge Robertson’s chambers, three days before Christmas.

“Should we let him know we’re ready?” I said.

“He stepped out. I saw him go. He said something about running down to get the title renewed on his truck, since he had a few unexpected minutes.”

I tried not to let myself get paranoid over whatever else Anderson and Judge Robertson may have discussed. The rules prohibit direct communications between the judge and one of the lawyers about any case. But what would have stopped Judge Robertson from making a sarcastic remark about my performance that morning? Even if it had nothing to do with the actual trial itself, the thought of becoming a shared punchline among my peers made me feel queasy all over again.

We heard Judge Robertson approaching before we saw him. He was talking on his phone, giving someone instructions with that raspy voice about where to be and what to bring for whatever it was he’d be hosting that night, maybe a Christmas party. If so, my family’s contributions to his campaigns weren’t sufficiently robust to secure an invitation. Not that we would have gone. Linda had cajoled me into having a party of our own that night. I’d forgotten all about it. I wished I hadn’t remembered.

“Gentlemen,” Judge Robertson said, nodding once in the general direction of both of us. “Follow me.”

He led the way. Anderson followed. I stopped at the threshold, holding the doorknob.

“Would you like me to close this?” I asked.

“Ordinarily, yes,” the judge said. “But if you think you may need to be making a mad dash to the bathroom, perhaps we should leave it open.”

My eyes shot toward Anderson, who didn’t make a sound but who had a self-satisfied grin pushing the thickened flesh of late middle age away from the corners of his mouth.

“I guess I’ll leave it open, just in case,” I said.

Judge Robertson walked behind a large desk, full of impeccably polished dark wood. Not a scuff or a smudge anywhere on it. He had piles of paper in different heights neatly stacked on the surface, six or seven of them. I assumed each corresponded to one of his most active cases. He sat down. The lawyers continued to stand.

“Take a load off,” he said, motioning to a long table in his office with several chairs positioned around it. The largest of the seats pressed snugly into the space under one end. Anderson and I both knew that one belonged to the judge, regardless of whether he currently chose to use it. I took a spot on the side closest to Anderson and me. He moseyed toward the other, easing his imported suit that looked not-imported into a space directly across from where I sat. At least if I threw up again, it would be aimed right at him.

“Your honor,” Anderson said, once again leveraging his age and experience to speak without express invitation to do so, “I must renew my request for a mistrial. This is highly unusual. Mr. Persepio is clearly not feeling well. And given the looming holidays, the idea of having these jurors set the evidence and the instructions aside for two weeks and then start up again after the first of the year would be unfairly prejudicial to my clients.”

“I don’t know how many different ways I have to say I’m fine,” I said, speaking directly to Anderson. “It’s been a half hour. We can start the closings, take a lunch break, and the jury can deliberate after that.”

“What if they haven’t reached a decision by five o’clock?” Anderson said, ignoring me and directing his words to the judge. “When would they return? The day after Christmas? The day after that? They should be allowed to enjoy their holiday without the burdens of unresolved legal business.”

“He has a point, Mr. Persepio,” the judge said. “I never know how long a jury will be out in any of these cases. I was already a little nervous about giving it to them this morning. And it’s not fair to either side if they rush to a decision because they want to put this behind them. I thought they’d start deliberating yesterday afternoon. If I recall correctly, Mr. Persepio, you told me on Monday you fully expected that to be the situation.”

“I was,” I said. “I mean, I did. I thought that would happen.” The implication of his remarks put me on the defensive, especially since it was accurate. Without thinking, I blurted out a lie. “I didn’t want them to get it today.”

“Of course you did,” Anderson said. “You were hoping for an early Christmas gift from the jury. We’re all adults, John. We know what you were trying to do.”

“Well, if you’d handle the scheduling conferences for your cases directly and not assign someone fresh out of law school to grind the file while you’re off golfing with Senator Jacobson, this week wouldn’t have been picked for the trial.”

“That’ll be fine, Mr. Persepio,” Judge Robertson said. “I know how difficult the week of trial can be, especially when you’re practicing alone. No sleep. Constant activity. It’s exhausting. It’s stressful. But I still expect the lawyers to treat each other with respect, no matter how out of sorts they may be feeling.”

“I apologize, Your Honor,” I said. “For everything. Yes, I wanted to try the case this week. Who wouldn’t? And we did. And the jury is here and we’re here. And we should go ahead and finish this up right now.”

“And I renew my motion for a mistrial,” Anderson said, “without prejudice.”

Anderson and I glared at each other, neither saying another word. Judge Robertson remained silent, pensive. I was holding my breath without realizing I was holding my breath. That’s all I needed. To hyperventilate and then get sick all over again.

“Here’s what we’re doing,” Judge Robertson said. “We’re reconvening on Tuesday, January 2. I’ll read the instructions again, and then you’ll make your closing arguments.”

“What?” I blurted out with a tone that was involuntarily petulant. “Are you joking? You seriously expect these people to remember all of this eleven days from now?”

“Mr. Persepio, I’d prefer not to commence the proceedings on the second of January with a contempt hearing. I assume you’ll agree with me on that?”

“I’m sorry,” I said, sensing the smugness ooze from the pores on Anderson’s oversized nose. “I note my objection.”

“We’ll do this on the record in the courtroom,” the judge said, “and you can note your objection there. If you hope to pursue an appeal because I pulled the plug for a week and a half after you expelled into a trash can at the outset of closing arguments, well, I suspect the parties’ legal briefs will provide me with some significant entertainment value.”

I had nothing more to say, lest I actually end up in jail for Christmas morning. Anderson had nothing to say for different reasons. He hadn’t gotten what he’d asked for, but he probably asked for a mistrial in the hopes of getting exactly what he got.

The judge stood and motioned for us to do the same.

“Let’s bring the jury back in and I’ll explain it to them. Then we can send everyone home for the holidays.”

Anderson and I pushed out of our seats as well. He started for the open door. I waited for him to move toward the exit before following. I heard someone talking to me in a low voice. It was the judge.

“Mr. Persepio,” he said, “are you sure you’re OK?”

“I feel fine. Why?”

“During the break, I was downstairs. I saw you out on the street, by your car.”

“The boot,” I said. “I’ve had some parking tickets. I need to get them paid.”

“Not that. It looked like you were—I don’t know how to put it—talking to yourself.”

“There was another man out there, next to me. He’d backed his car into my bumper. We were checking for any damage.”

“Well,” Judge Roberston said, “I didn’t notice any other man. And I definitely didn’t notice any other car.”