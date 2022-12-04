Packers beat Bears to become winningest franchise in NFL history

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 4, 2022, 3:56 PM EST
NFL: DEC 04 Packers at Bears
Getty Images

Neither the Packers nor the Bears is going anywhere this season, but today Green Bay went to Chicago and left with a win that has historical significance.

The Packers’ 28-19 win over the Bears was the 787th win in Packers team history, making them the winningest franchise in the history of the NFL. The Bears had been the winningest franchise for more than 100 years, but they entered today’s game tied with the Packers with 786 wins apiece, and now the Packers are No. 1 all time.

It was another spectacular game from Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, who had a touchdown catch in the first half and then sealed the win with a 46-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

The Bears appeared to have a great opportunity to win the game while trailing 20-19 in the closing minutes, but with the Bears entering Packers territory for what appeared likely to be a game-winning score, Justin Fields threw an interception to Jaire Alexander with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. Then Fields threw another interception to officially seal the loss in the final minute.

The win improves the Packers’ record to 5-8. They’re very unlikely to be a playoff team, but they’re not giving up on the season just yet. The loss drops the Bears to 3-10, and the remainder of their season is all about developing Fields, who has immense talent but needs to avoid those game-losing interceptions.

18 responses to “Packers beat Bears to become winningest franchise in NFL history

  1. What an incredible honor. It truly is humbling to be a fan and owner of the greatest franchise in NFL history.

  2. Best total team tank loss I’ve ever seen. Coaching, defense, kicker and Fields all doing their parts to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Well played. Now let’s not screw up the pick.

  4. I think we’re okay with Kwesi “robbing” us in the trade that got us Watson. Special player, and still not close to his ceiling.

  6. That was a great win by the Pack. Stockholders will be quite happy even though they have a losing record. LOL

  8. bassplucker says:
    December 4, 2022 at 4:00 pm
    Best total team tank loss I’ve ever seen. Coaching, defense, kicker and Fields all doing their parts to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Well played. Now let’s not screw up the pick
    __________
    They’re not making that pick. They will trade it for the Trey Lance-RGIII package of 3+ first round picks

  10. The Packers also lead the all time rivalry. Most championships of any franchise too, and nobody else is close.

  15. Please forgive me if I say I own the Bears, even if it’s not true, because it’s the only thing me and my fans can gloat about this season given that we’re still in 3rd place in the NFC North. Some may argue it’s the Packers that own the Bears but that’s for those who think football is a team sport (lol). It is when we lose, but whenever there’s a W, you can chalk it up to one person, ME. I do own the Packers though, since they owe me millions of $$$. If you don’t believe me, ask Murphy, Gute, and the rest. They know really ownsxthis organization, which includes them.

  16. philmccracken says:
    December 4, 2022 at 3:58 pm
    What an incredible honor. It truly is humbling to be a fan and owner of the greatest franchise in NFL history.

    ____________

    Please accept condolences on behalf of all the fans in the NFL. We do sympathise with you and the other Packer fans and owners, knowing how (as you say) humbling it must truly be to have reached this milestone and seeing the team knocked off it’s perch, looking up at the rest of the NFC from one of the bottom rungs of the ladder. Is it the 11th?

  17. It took Rodgers until the 4th Q to beat a Bears defense that was held up by practice squad players.

    Yep, keep chirping Packer fans. Your team is still on a downward spiral.

    LOL at your smack talk

