Packers beat Bears to become winningest franchise in NFL history

Getty Images

Neither the Packers nor the Bears is going anywhere this season, but today Green Bay went to Chicago and left with a win that has historical significance.

The Packers’ 28-19 win over the Bears was the 787th win in Packers team history, making them the winningest franchise in the history of the NFL. The Bears had been the winningest franchise for more than 100 years, but they entered today’s game tied with the Packers with 786 wins apiece, and now the Packers are No. 1 all time.

It was another spectacular game from Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, who had a touchdown catch in the first half and then sealed the win with a 46-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

The Bears appeared to have a great opportunity to win the game while trailing 20-19 in the closing minutes, but with the Bears entering Packers territory for what appeared likely to be a game-winning score, Justin Fields threw an interception to Jaire Alexander with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. Then Fields threw another interception to officially seal the loss in the final minute.

The win improves the Packers’ record to 5-8. They’re very unlikely to be a playoff team, but they’re not giving up on the season just yet. The loss drops the Bears to 3-10, and the remainder of their season is all about developing Fields, who has immense talent but needs to avoid those game-losing interceptions.