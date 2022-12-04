Patrick Queen carted to training room

Posted by Charean Williams on December 4, 2022, 3:40 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens’ day has gone from bad to worse to worst.

They trail the Broncos 9-3 with 7:22 left and just saw linebacker Patrick Queen carted off the field with Lamar Jackson having never returned from the locker room after his injury.

Queen joined Roquan Smith on a tackle of Latavius Murray when Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike came flying in to help. Madubuike’s helmet caught Queen right in the leg.

Queen is out with a thigh injury after being carted to the training room.

The Ravens earlier ruled out Jackson, who left following a sack by Denver’s Jonathan Cooper at the end of the first quarter. Jackson has a knee injury.

The Ravens have 230 yards and two turnovers, and tight end Isaiah Likely is in the medical tent being examined for an injury.

1 responses to “Patrick Queen carted to training room

  1. Uh, it was Madubuike’s knee that went right in for the Charlie Horse. Queen will be fine, just hurts like a sonuva….

