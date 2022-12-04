Pete Carroll: Ken Walker jammed his ankle

Getty Images

The Seahawks rallied for a win against the Rams on Sunday and they did it without the help of rookie running back Ken Walker.

Walker left the game after hurting his ankle in the first half and did not return at any point in the 27-23 win. After the game was over, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that the rookie “jammed” his ankle and that he didn’t know what that will mean for his availability moving forward.

“We’ll have to see what that means,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of KCPQ.

Travis Homer was inactive for the Seahawks, which left DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones Jr. as the only backs. Dallas also hurt his ankle, but was able to return to action.