Ravens lose Lamar Jackson, beat Broncos on late Tyler Huntley touchdown run

The Ravens were left for dead after Lamar Jackson departed the game on the final play of the first quarter. Tyler Huntley, who didn’t do much for most of the game, led them to an unexpected victory with a last-minute drive.

Huntley took them on a 16-play, 91-yard scoring drive, keeping the ball for a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds left. It was the only touchdown by either team and gave the Ravens a 10-9 victory.

The Ravens improved to 8-4, while the Broncos lost their fourth in a row to fall to 3-9.

The Broncos, who average a league-low 14.3 points per game, got field goals of 52, 41 and 50 yards from Brandon McManus and looked like they were going to win.

The Ravens took over at their own 9 with 5:02 remaining and converted two fourth downs on their way to a 16-play, four-minute, 34-second drive for the lead.

Russell Wilson got the Broncos from their own 18 with 23 seconds left to the Baltimore 45-yard line with 2 seconds left, but McManus’ 63-yard field goal fell just short as time expired.

The concern for the Ravens is the status of Jackson, who left following a sack by Jonathan Cooper. He did not return as the Ravens ruled him out with a knee injury.

He was 3-of-4 for 11 yards before leaving.

Huntley was 27-of-32 for 187 yards and an interception. He ran for 41 yards on 10 carries.

Wilson went 17-of-22 for 189 yards and ran for 21 yards on two carries on the final drive.