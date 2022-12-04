Ravens rule out Lamar Jackson with knee injury

Getty Images

If the Ravens are going to overcome a 6-3 deficit against the Broncos, they’ll need to do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has been ruled out with a knee injury that he suffered in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.

Tyler Huntley has replaced Jackson at quarterback. He has completed 12 of 16 passes for 95 yards.

Jackson has had several injuries in recent weeks. He had not missed any game time until today. The question now becomes whether he’ll miss next Sunday’s game, when the Ravens visit the Steelers.