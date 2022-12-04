Report: Teams are doing homework on Jim Harbaugh

Posted by Mike Florio on December 4, 2022, 9:47 AM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue
Getty Images

Teams that are considering coaching changes don’t wait until firing the current coach to start looking for a successor. They start considering candidates weeks before issuing the pink slip.

To absolutely no surprise, NFL teams that may be looking for new coaches are doing their homework on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, according to NFL Media.

Last week, we planted a flag on this possibility, given the events that unfolded in early 2022. Harbaugh wanted to coach the Vikings. He wants to win a Super Bowl. He has made it clear that he regards a national championship as something less than winning a Lombardi Trophy.

“bUT hE CLoSed tHE dOoR,” some will shout. His contract shows that the door is wide-ass open; his buyout this year is a mere $3 million.

If he was truly closing the door, he could have agreed to a much higher buyout, in return for other more favorable terms. He didn’t. He negotiated a reasonable buyout. Which means it’s not unreasonable to think he may be once again looking for a way back to the NFL.

Already, the Panthers and Colts have vacancies. There surely will be more. And there surely will be interest in a guy who immediately turned around a bad 49ers team, taking it to the brink of the Super Bowl in his first season and getting there in his second.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Report: Teams are doing homework on Jim Harbaugh

  1. Could you imagine Harbaugh in Denver with their first ballot HOF QB locked in?

    Would just need a few other pieces.

  4. Chargers….

    Also Packers are a possibility if they trade Rodgers and then he either develops Jordan Love or finds a new QB quickly….

    I’d say Cardinals but I dont believe many prominent candidates will want to deal with Kyler.

  6. Harbaugh led his team to victory against a kid named O’Connell for back to back Big10 Championships. Meanwhile in Minnesota they carry the recent embarrassment of the worst home loss in 60 years and their 9-2 season seems very much mirage over trend.

  7. His buyout is reasonable because its not meant as a noose. At Michigan, we want volunteers, not hostages (shoutout to Mike Tomlin for this great quote). Those who stay will be champions!

  8. He’s been coaching at Michigan since 2015, no national titles not even an appearance in the game. The homework is done.

  9. The Chargers would be a dream job for him — it’s s just a matter of time before Staley “analytics” himself out of a job.

  11. He’s a natural for the Cowboys after they flame out in the Wildcard round again this year. He can keep the seat warm for a couple of years until Deion takes over.

  12. A “bad 49ers team” in what world was that a bad team….they had loads of talent.
    The man has never won They game at any level.

  13. From a coaching standpoint, National Championship > Super Bowl. This guy just can’t get over the fact that his brother beat him for one nearly a decade ago.

  14. Harbaugh will parlay it to a bigger deal at Michigan. He ain’t going anywhere, just wants more to not go anywhere.

  15. With Payton and Harbaugh lurking, there’s a lot of pressure on Staley. The Chargers have to at least win a playoff game for him to keep his job. With the Rams in free fall, the Chargers have an opportunity in the LA market. There’s a lot of pieces in place there (especially at QB), so the Chargers are a tempting job for a big time coach. A Harbaugh/Payton type of splash hire would be in order if Staley can’t get the job done.

  16. Good for Jim. Coaching is a continual learning process & if you aren’t always improving you are getting worse. I’m sure he’s learned a lot since his 49ers days. It’s not like he even did poorly there, it was more that he seemingly burned bridges. His teams have tended to overachieve.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.