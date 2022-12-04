Steelers lead Falcons 16-6 at halftime

Getty Images

Quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh offense have looked solid through two quarters, with the Steelers taking a 16-6 lead over the Falcons into halftime.

The Steelers scored on each of their first four possessions, with the only time they had the ball and didn’t score being the end of the first half.

Pickett ended the first two quarters 10-of-19 passing for 145 yards with a touchdown. Pat Freiermuth leads the team with three receptions for 76 yards.

But the run game has worked well for Pittsburgh, with Najee Harris picking up 45 yards on nine carries. Receiver Steven Sims has also picked up 19 yards on three carries.

Matthew Wright has made three field goals — two from 46 yards, one from 48 yards — and Connor Heyward caught a 17-yard touchdown from Pickett to give the Steelers their 16 points.

Atlanta’s Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo has a 50-yard field goal and a 51-yard field goal.

But despite how good the Falcons look in their throwback uniforms, they have been ineffective on offense. Quarterback Marcus Mariota is 9-of-16 passing for 122 yards. And the Falcons haven’t done much in the run game. Cordarrelle Patterson has 0 yards on three carries, as Atlanta finished with just 28 yards on the ground in the first half.

The Falcons will have the ball to begin the second half.