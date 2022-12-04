Sunday Night Football: Trevon Diggs, Michael Gallup, DeMarcus Lawrence are active

Getty Images

The Cowboys will have cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness), receiver Michael Gallup (illness) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) for Sunday Night Football. All three are active after being listed as questionable.

The Cowboys’ inactives are linebacker Jabril Cox, quarterback Will Grier, cornerback Nahshon Wright, safety Markquese Bell and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna.

The Colts’ inactives are receiver Keke Coutee, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, defensive end Khalid Kareem, defensive back Kenny Moore II (ankle), offensive guard Braden Smith (illness) and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Ehlinger has gone from third-string to backup to starter for two games to backup and now to third-string again. Nick Foles will back up starter Matt Ryan.