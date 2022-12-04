Taylor Heinicke loses fumble, Giants grab lead

Posted by Josh Alper on December 4, 2022, 2:44 PM EST
The Giants defense came up with the first big play of the second half of Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari knocked the ball out of Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke‘s hand on a sack and the Giants took over on Washington’s 20 less than a minute into the third quarter. Quarterback Daniel Jones hit wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins a few plays later for a six-yard touchdown and the Giants now lead 20-13.

The touchdown is the first of Hodgins’ NFL career.

It was the first turnover of the game for the Commanders and the first sack since Week Four for Ojulari. He was activated off of injured reserve on Saturday.

