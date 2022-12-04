Texans pick up a safety, lead Browns 5-0

Getty Images

Quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s Browns debut has been underwhelming so far and the Texans have built a 5-0 lead.

Houston’s Ka'imi Fairbairn hit a 44-yard field goal to put the Texans up 3-0 midway through the first quater. It was Houston’s first time playing with a lead since Week Eight.

The Browns had a chance to at least tie the game but Watson was intercepted in the end zone. The quarterback was looking for receiver Amari Cooper but safety Jalen Pitre was in the middle of the field and had an easy pick to keep Cleveland off the board.

It was Pitre’s third interception of the season, which leads the Texans.

The Texans had fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line and went for it. But quarterback Kyle Allen’s pass was incomplete to fullback Troy Hariston, who was hit hard as the ball arrived by Grant Delpit.

But the Browns weren’t able to get a 99-yard drive for a score. In fact, on second-and-10, running back Nick Chubb was stuffed in the end zone for a safety, giving Houston a 5-0 lead.

It’s an odd score, but it feels fitting for what’s been a game filled with bad football so far.

As for injuries, Browns receiver David Bell is questionable to return with a hand injury. Houston’s Hariston is questionable to return with a ribs injury.