Tony Pollard’s 2-yard touchdown run gives Cowboys a 14-10 lead

Colts safety Rodney McLeod can’t get CeeDee Lamb on the ground. First, he spun Lamb over the top of him, allowing the Cowboys receiver to get up and run for a 20-yard touchdown on third-and-nine.
On the Cowboys’ latest touchdown, they faced a third-and-two from the Indianapolis 31 when McLeod whiffed on Lamb on a 22-yard gain. Two plays later, Tony Pollard ran for a 2-yard touchdown.
It capped a six-play, 56-yard drive.
The Cowboys lead 14-10 with 10:16 left until halftime.
Pollard has rushed for 34 yards on eight carries, and Ezekiel Elliott has 34 yards on seven carries.
Lamb has caught two passes for 42 yards.