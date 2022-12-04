Treylon Burks injured on illegal hit on his first career touchdown catch

Getty Images

Titans receiver Treylon Burks may or may not remember his first career touchdown catch.

The Titans drafted Burks to replace A.J. Brown, who is on the other sideline today. Burks looked the part on a 25-yard touchdown catch from Ryan Tannehill.

Burks somehow held onto the ball despite a vicious — and illegal hit — from Marcus Epps.

Burks remained motionless on the ground before finally walking off under his own power. He has headed to the training room for a concussion evaluation.

Officials penalized Epps for a hit on a defenseless receiver, but for some reason he was not ejected.

The Titans and Eagles are tied 7-7.

Tannehill is 4-of-5 for 37 yards and a touchdown.