Troy Hill among the Rams’ inactives, but Brian Allen, Ernest Jones are dressed

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle) officially will miss the first game of his career with an injury as he’s listed on their inactive list. The Rams already had ruled him out.

Cornerback Troy Hill (groin) had a questionable designation, and he is inactive.

But Brian Allen (thumb) and linebacker Ernest Jones (back) are dressed.

Offensive tackle Bobby Evans, linebacker Travin Howard (hip), outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) are the team’s other inactives.

The Seahawks’ inactives were as expected. Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive end L.J. Collier, defensive tackle Myles Adams, cornerback Artie Burns, offensive tackle Jake Curhan, running back Travis Homer (knee/illness) and receiver Penny Hart will not play.