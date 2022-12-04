Vikings hold on for 27-22 win over Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on December 4, 2022, 4:30 PM EST
New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Vikings have made a habit of pulling out close wins this season and they did it again on Sunday.

In the final two minutes of the game, their defense had a successful goal-line stand and Camryn Bynum intercepted Jets quarterback Mike White just outside the end zone to clinch a 27-22 home win. The victory lifts the Vikings to 10-2 on the season, but they did not clinch the NFC North because the Lions beat the Jaguars.

After forcing a punt, the Jets drove from their 16-yard-line to the Vikings’ four-yard-line and ran four plays trying to get into the end zone. Zonovan Knight got the ball to the one-yard-line, but White threw an incompletion on third down and Braxton Berrios couldn’t handle a pass in the end zone on fourth down. The Jets forced another quick punt and got inside the 20 before Bynum ended their hopes of winning.

Near misses in the red zone were the story of the day for the Jets. They had three straight drives end with field goals to kick off the second half and even their lone touchdown needed a review to show that White had gotten in the end zone on a sneak.

White was 31-of-57 for 369 yards and two interceptions. Rookie wideout Garrett Wilson had eight catches for 162 yards and Knight ran 15 times for 90 yards.

The Jets fell to 7-5 with the loss and they will be in Buffalo next weekend for a bid to sweep the season series from the Bills. Failing to do so will make for a tense stretch run as they try to find their way into the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

The Vikings’ path to the playoffs is much clearer as it’s just a matter of time before they’ll book their ticket. It could come as early as next weekend if they beat the Lions in Detroit. They still have a shot at the top seed in the NFC if the Eagles should stumble as well.

Kirk Cousins was 21-of-35 for 173 yards and a touchdown to Justin Jefferson in the fourth quarter that marked the only positive offensive development of the second half for Minnesota. Dalvin Cook had 20 carries for 86 yards and a score, but the real story of the game was the way the Vikings defense held their ground with their backs against the wall in the second half.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Vikings hold on for 27-22 win over Jets

  2. On the long run for 48 yards by the Jets that White ended up scoring on, the runner stepped out of bounds around the 40. No one saw it. I was waiting for the challenge which didn’t come. The league viewers said nothing. How can they all miss it? I saw it on replay twice.

  4. Vikings fan says:
    We didn’t beat the Jets, the officials did.
    ———————————-
    Well said.

  5. That was an ugly win by the Vikes but the great teams always find a way to win the close games. The terriblbe loser teams always come up short. Great win by the Vikes 10-2 is pretty good last time i checked.

  6. About a month ago I said the Vikes can not count on always winning these close games…

    I don’t know…

    Maybe they can.

  7. There is a reason Ed donatell has only stayed in one job for a maximum of 3-4 years in his entire 30-year career.

  8. I ask all of the experts to keep picking against the Vikings. Now 10-2, the majority of prognosticators will pick the Lions next weekend. Just the way I like it!

  9. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    December 4, 2022 at 4:33 pm
    The film is out on Mike White. It’s over.
    _________
    Mike White > Mac Jones

  10. I am a bills fan who has despised the jets for years. However, I found myself cheering for Mike white on the final two drives. Would have been an amazing finish. I don’t see a way back for Zach Wilson.

  11. Near misses in the red zone were the story of the day for the Giants.

    Washington liked the miss.

  13. Hi, this is Jostens calling back. We can’t offer the rings you requested , but we can do a very nice tennis bracelet for your NFC North championship season.

  14. We were assured all off-season by cheese eaters how the packers were a lock for a precious nfc north title. In fact the packers already had it won in July. What happened?

  15. chicagopacker says:
    December 4, 2022 at 4:44 pm
    Hi, this is Jostens calling back. We can’t offer the rings you requested , but we can do a very nice tennis bracelet for your NFC North championship season.

    ///////////////////

    Ahhhhhhhh don’t you love the salty tears of packer fan.😂😂😂

  16. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    December 4, 2022 at 4:33 pm
    The film is out on Mike White. It’s over.
    ————————-
    There’s plenty of film out on Mahommes as well. Is it over for him too? There’s plenty of film out on Geno Smith, yet he’s having the best season of his career.

  17. chicagopacker says:
    December 4, 2022 at 4:44 pm
    Hi, this is Jostens calling back. We can’t offer the rings you requested , but we can do a very nice tennis bracelet for your NFC North championship season.
    ———————
    Coming from a disgruntled packer fan. Hahahaha

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.