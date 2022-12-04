Vikings hold on for 27-22 win over Jets

Getty Images

The Vikings have made a habit of pulling out close wins this season and they did it again on Sunday.

In the final two minutes of the game, their defense had a successful goal-line stand and Camryn Bynum intercepted Jets quarterback Mike White just outside the end zone to clinch a 27-22 home win. The victory lifts the Vikings to 10-2 on the season, but they did not clinch the NFC North because the Lions beat the Jaguars.

After forcing a punt, the Jets drove from their 16-yard-line to the Vikings’ four-yard-line and ran four plays trying to get into the end zone. Zonovan Knight got the ball to the one-yard-line, but White threw an incompletion on third down and Braxton Berrios couldn’t handle a pass in the end zone on fourth down. The Jets forced another quick punt and got inside the 20 before Bynum ended their hopes of winning.

Near misses in the red zone were the story of the day for the Jets. They had three straight drives end with field goals to kick off the second half and even their lone touchdown needed a review to show that White had gotten in the end zone on a sneak.

White was 31-of-57 for 369 yards and two interceptions. Rookie wideout Garrett Wilson had eight catches for 162 yards and Knight ran 15 times for 90 yards.

The Jets fell to 7-5 with the loss and they will be in Buffalo next weekend for a bid to sweep the season series from the Bills. Failing to do so will make for a tense stretch run as they try to find their way into the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

The Vikings’ path to the playoffs is much clearer as it’s just a matter of time before they’ll book their ticket. It could come as early as next weekend if they beat the Lions in Detroit. They still have a shot at the top seed in the NFC if the Eagles should stumble as well.

Kirk Cousins was 21-of-35 for 173 yards and a touchdown to Justin Jefferson in the fourth quarter that marked the only positive offensive development of the second half for Minnesota. Dalvin Cook had 20 carries for 86 yards and a score, but the real story of the game was the way the Vikings defense held their ground with their backs against the wall in the second half.