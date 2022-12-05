Aaron Donald, John Wolford estimated as non-participants Monday

Getty Images

Rams quarterback John Wolford started in place of Matthew Stafford on Sunday and took a beating. He took nine hits and four sacks and left for one play after one particularly brutal sack.

The Rams didn’t practice Monday, but they estimated Wolford as a non-participant with a neck injury.

They will play in Thursday Night Football, with Bryce Perkins the other option at the position. Perkins started Week 11 when Wolford served as the backup because of a neck injury.

Wolford went 14-of-26 for 178 yards and two interceptions in the last-minute loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) remains out of practice and unlikely to play this week.

Linebacker Travin Howard (hip), linebacker Terrell Lewis (back), defensive back David Long Jr. (groin) and receiver Lance McCutheon (shoulder) also were estimated as non-participants.

Cornerback Troy Hill (groin) and receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder) were listed as limited.