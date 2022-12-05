Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles

Getty Images

The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles.

“I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”

Brown was diagnosed with a concussion in the Nov. 13 loss to Packers, but he was back in the lineup the next week. He finishes his seventh season with 44 tackles and seven pass breakups.

Kelvin Joseph, a second-round pick in 2021, replaced Brown and gave up a touchdown to Alec Pierce.

Brown’s departure left the Cowboys with only Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland and Joseph at the position. Bland made two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys already were playing without top slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis, whose foot injury on Oct. 23 ended his season.

The team has Nahshon Wright on the active roster and Kendall Sheffield on the practice squad, so the Cowboys likely will need to add some depth to the position.

Jones, though, said he has faith in Joseph, who played 164 defensive snaps as a rookie and 58 this season.

“It’s not too big for him,” Jones said. “I think he can step up and build on what he’s done and let’s make no bones about it, Joseph has had [off-field] issues. I’m just saying that I think he can get this job done. I think he can step in here and be a player for us, issues and all.”