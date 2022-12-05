Anthony Richardson will skip Florida’s bowl, enter draft

Getty Images

Quarterback Anthony Richardson has played his final game for the University of Florida.

Richardson announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. He also announced that he will not play for the Gators against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

At 6’4″ and 232 pounds, Richardson has good size for the position and he’s shown an ability to make big plays with his arm and legs while at Florida. He had 42 completions of at least 20 yards this season, but only completed 53.8 percent of his overall passes and threw nine interceptions along with 17 touchdown passes.

Richardson also ran 103 times for 654 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Kentucky’s Will Levis are among the other top prospects at quarterback who are expected to be in this year’s draft pool.