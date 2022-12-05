Bengals cut punter Kevin Huber

Getty Images

Bengals punter Kevin Huber‘s long tenure in Cincinnati has come to an end.

The 37-year-old Huber, who was born and raised in Cincinnati and played his college football at Cincinnati, has also spent his entire NFL career with the Bengals, who drafted him in 2009.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised Huber today in announcing his release, but said the team has ultimately decided that Drue Chrisman, who has been elevated from the practice squad to punt the last three weeks, is the Bengals’ best option going forward.

Huber will now go on waivers, and any team that wants him can claim him. If he goes unclaimed he’ll be a free agent, and that could mean the end of a long run that has been all in Cincinnati.