Bengals cut punter Kevin Huber

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 5, 2022, 3:07 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets
Getty Images

Bengals punter Kevin Huber‘s long tenure in Cincinnati has come to an end.

The 37-year-old Huber, who was born and raised in Cincinnati and played his college football at Cincinnati, has also spent his entire NFL career with the Bengals, who drafted him in 2009.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised Huber today in announcing his release, but said the team has ultimately decided that Drue Chrisman, who has been elevated from the practice squad to punt the last three weeks, is the Bengals’ best option going forward.

Huber will now go on waivers, and any team that wants him can claim him. If he goes unclaimed he’ll be a free agent, and that could mean the end of a long run that has been all in Cincinnati.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Bengals cut punter Kevin Huber

  2. No offense, but this move should have been made in final cuts of preseason. Clear then who should have been the punter.

  5. Not the normal,.. a punter with the same team for 14 years.
    I think he’ll be okay seeing he’s probably made $15 – 20 million during that time.

  7. Wow, he must’ve really been struggling to pull this kind of move this late in the season.

    That’s a shocker.

  9. Not a lot of demand mid-season for a Punter. Like, no contender thinks they are a 37 year old punter away from the Super Bowl. He likely goes unclaimed. Only an injury will open a window for him this year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.