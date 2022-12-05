Brock Purdy: Every single week I prepare like I’m the starter

Getty Images

Brock Purdy is now the 49ers’ starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday, and he says he’s ready for it.

Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant in this year’s NFL draft and had only played in mop-up duty until yesterday, said he has worked all season to have himself ready to go if called upon.

“Every single week I act like I’m the starter, prepare like I’m the starter. My name was called,” Purdy said.

Purdy said Garoppolo has helped him be ready to start, and that it hurt to see Garoppolo break his foot.

“Sadly, it’s part of the game. I love Jimmy for what he’s done, taking me in and being like a brother to me,” Purdy said. “My heart feels for him. He’s a brother of mine.”

Now Purdy is the leader of the 49ers’ offense as they prepare to compete to win the NFC West down the stretch.