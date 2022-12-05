Davante Adams: I want to get the ball to put Raiders in position to win

Getty Images

Wide receiver Davante Adams was held to one catch for three yards in the Raiders’ 24-0 loss to the Saints in Week Eight, but things have taken a much more positive turn over the last five weeks.

Adams has 41 catches for 664 yards and seven touchdowns over that span and he played a major role in Sunday’s win over the Chargers. Adams caught two touchdowns from Derek Carr during the win and set a season-high with 177 receiving yards.

The big day leaves him with 79 catches for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns on the year. He is on pace to set new Raiders records for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a single season and the team has won three straight games to put a brighter face on the team’s overall play this season.

“Stats mean a lot to me in the sense that it means that I’m holding up my end of the bargain and I’m doing what I got to do,” Adams said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “The efficiency part is a big part of it, too, so we got to make sure we’re being as efficient as possible and let the stats and all of that take care of itself down the road. Ultimately, I want to get the ball so I can put the team in a position to win games.”

Plenty has gone wrong for the Raiders this season, but the move to acquire Adams has paid off with exactly the kind of production the team was looking for when they traded for the wideout this offseason.