David Bakhtiari’s return from appendectomy “could be a while”

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has missed a lot of games because of his knee over the last two years, but a different health issue has him on the shelf at the moment.

Bakhtiari did not play in Sunday’s win over the Bears after having an emergency appendectomy last Friday and head coach Matt LaFleur sounded like the team isn’t expecting to have Bakhtiari back in the lineup in the near future.

“From what I’ve been told it could be a while,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Zach Tom started in Bakhtiari’s place against Chicago and played every offensive snap. The Packers have a bye this week and return to face the Rams at home in Week 15.