Derwin James: Each game from here on out, we can’t lose anymore

After Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, the Chargers are 6-6 and are No. 9 in the conference. They’ll have to jump at least two teams to make it to the postseason, which won’t be the easiest thing based on the club’s schedule.

But star safety Derwin James essentially said postgame that the Chargers have to win out.

“We gotta keep playing,” James said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “There’s more games to be played. Prime time next week. We gotta come out [with a] sense of urgency.

“Each game from here on out, we can’t lose anymore. We gotta win out.”

Los Angeles will begin that effort with Sunday’s matchup against Miami, which was flexed into Sunday Night Football. Then the club will play Tennessee at home before facing the Colts, Rams, and Broncos in the last three weeks.