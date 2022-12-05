Dolphins to sign Eric Fisher, put Austin Jackson on IR

Getty Images

Veteran tackle Eric Fisher has found a new home in the NFL.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are signing Fisher. The move comes a day after the Dolphins lost to the 49ers while playing without both of their starting tackles.

One of those tackles will miss at least four more games as well. Schefter reports right tackle Austin Jackson is going on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Left tackle Terron Armstead missed Sunday with a pectoral injury.

Fisher was the first overall pick of the 2012 draft by the Chiefs and he spent eight seasons in Kansas City before moving on to the Colts in 2021. He started all 15 games he played during his year in Indianapolis.