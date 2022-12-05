Dolphins to sign Eric Fisher, put Austin Jackson on IR

Posted by Josh Alper on December 5, 2022, 1:50 PM EST
NFL: JAN 09 Colts at Jaguars
Getty Images

Veteran tackle Eric Fisher has found a new home in the NFL.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are signing Fisher. The move comes a day after the Dolphins lost to the 49ers while playing without both of their starting tackles.

One of those tackles will miss at least four more games as well. Schefter reports right tackle Austin Jackson is going on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Left tackle Terron Armstead missed Sunday with a pectoral injury.

Fisher was the first overall pick of the 2012 draft by the Chiefs and he spent eight seasons in Kansas City before moving on to the Colts in 2021. He started all 15 games he played during his year in Indianapolis.

8 responses to “Dolphins to sign Eric Fisher, put Austin Jackson on IR

  1. About darn time!!!! Miami needed this guy weeks ago. Huge upgrade to the depth.
    Now if they can only get Byron Jones to want to play they will be able to make a run

  3. LOL!

    This guy is still somehow able to be signed? Hasn’t he been retired? My goodness is that a poorly run team down there.

  4. Good for Fisher, always hoped that KC would bring him back for a look after he was released from the Colts. The lunchbox kind of player during his years in KC, showed up…did his job well !

  6. Dolphins had a really rough go of it the last 6 quarters without Armstead. His health will make or break the season for them.

    —————-

    Umm, there’s a reason why Fisher was cut by the awful Colts and been sidelined all year. He’s done.

    Good grief.

  8. Fisher is serviceable & is healthy contrary to what touchback6 say’s – Miami fans should ignore him because he’s still depressed my Bills stomped his Patsy’s!

