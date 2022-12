Getty Images

Chargers tight end Donald Parham is expected to return to practice this week, coach Brandon Staley said Monday.

That will open Parham’s 21-day window.

He went on injured reserve Nov. 5 with a hamstring injury.

Parham has played only two games this season, making three catches for 53 yards.

In three seasons, Parham has 33 catches for 402 yards and six touchdowns.