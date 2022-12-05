Fred Warner: Brock Purdy plays against the best defense in the NFL every week, he’ll be fine

Getty Images

The 49ers are down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Brock Purdy, but 49ers linebacker Fred Warner says they have no concerns about Purdy’s ability.

Warner says the 49ers’ defense has been practicing against Purdy running the scout team all season, and they believe he’s fully capable of starting.

“He’s done a great job of getting us ready every week,” Warner said. “He’s played against the best defense in the league for the last 13 weeks. He’s gonna be just fine.”

Warner says he always enjoys matching up with Purdy in practice and doesn’t see any reason Purdy can’t play well within the 49ers’ offense.

“I have the most respect and confidence in him because I see him every single day on the scout team,” Warner said. “The way he comes out and prepares and competes, the confidence he has, the swag he has, I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Purdy.”

For his part, Purdy said running the scout team last week was particularly helpful in his preparation for running the 49ers’ offense because he was helping the defense prepare for the Dolphins, whose offense is effectively the same thing as the 49ers’ own offense. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator last year and runs essentially the same offense as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Purdy agrees with Warner’s assessment that they’ve made each other better this season.

“It’s always a challenge every week going against guys like Fred,” Purdy said.

Now Purdy will prepare for the challenge of going against the Buccaneers’ defense on Sunday. And he’ll no longer be running the scout team.