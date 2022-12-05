Garrett Wilson praises Mike White, despite loss in Minnesota

Getty Images

They wore T-shirts with his face on them during the trip to Minnesota, in search of their eighth win of the season. Even after the Jets came up short, they were still singing the praises of quarterback Mike White.

Consider this quote from rookie receiver Garrett Wilson after the 27-22 loss, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com: “He was out there, controlling the huddle, never letting the moment get too big. It was cool to see. Looking back on it now, it’s cool to think about. I know I’d go to war for that boy. He’s got something special about him.”

Did we mention the Jets didn’t win?

That kind of passion, flowing from defeat, makes it even harder to think a pivot back to Zach Wilson is coming. White seems to be sinking his teeth into the job.

Sunday wasn’t perfect. The Jets had too many field goals, not enough touchdowns. Two different late-game drives with an opportunity hanging in the balance to take the lead resulted in no points. And White’s numbers weren’t spectacular; 31 completions on 57 attempts for 369 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. It translates to a paltry passer rating of 59.8.

But Wilson, and presumably other teammates, don’t care. They’ve embraced Mike White. They’ll follow Mike White. Mike White has become more than the figure who takes the snaps and then hands the ball off or throws it (or runs it himself, as he did for the team’s only touchdown of the game). He’s taking over as the leader of the team.

The Jets remain very much alive in the AFC playoff picture. Things get no easier in six days, however. That’s when the Jets go to Buffalo for a rematch of a game New York won four weeks ago, with Wilson at the helm. A loss would drop New York to 7-6 and make the final month of the season a little rocky.

But the whole season has been rocky, in a good way. They weren’t supposed to be in contention this year. They are. It bodes very well for next year, especially if Mike White can continue to win over the other men who play for the team.