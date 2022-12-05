Get caught up with, and caught up in, On Our Way Home

Anthony Zych

It’s December 5. Christmas season is in full bloom, or whatever. It’s the time of year for nostalgia and relaxation and those sappy, crappy movies and shows and books about the wonders of the holiday.

We’ve got a sappy, crappy thing for you, as an end-of-year gift. It’s a thank you. A gesture of the goodwill that we feel compelled to share at this time of year, or else we’ll possibly be visited by ghosts of Christmas past, present, and/or future.

It’s On Our Way Home, a Christmas novel posted one chapter at a time, one chapter per day. The landing page for all chapters (twelve, so far) is here. Or you can scroll all of them in one link, here.

Give it a try. I know it’s very different from what you normally see in this space. But plenty of you have been reading it so far — and plenty are keeping up with each new chapter.

It continues through December 25. Once it’s fully posted, I’ll keep it live on the site until the holiday season ends. Until then, get caught up with it. Get caught up in it. It’s actually pretty good, even if I wrote it.