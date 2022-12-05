Hassan Ridgeway out 6-8 weeks with pectoral strain

Getty Images

49ers defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway left Sunday’s game against the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. The team later announced Ridgeway injured a pectoral muscle.

Coach Kyle Shanahan updated Ridgeway’s condition Monday.

“Hassan Ridgeway, he has a pec strain,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Surgery is not needed, but he’ll be out for a while, most likely 6-8 weeks.”

Ridgeway played 265 snaps over the past 10 weeks and 284 in 12 games this season. He has 28 tackles and one sack.

He signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal in March.