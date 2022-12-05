Jared Goff: In the last five games, we’ve been playing good football

Getty Images

With Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars, the Lions have won four of their last five games after starting the season 1-6.

Detroit dominated Jacksonville for a 40-14 victory, with all three phases positively contributing to the result. After the game, quarterback Jared Goff agreed that the Lions are playing with a confidence that they can compete with anyone in the league.

“We feel like we can, and we believe we can,” Goff said in his postgame press conference. “We’ve beaten good teams. We’ve beaten teams with lesser records. We’ve dominated teams, and we’ve had our times where we’ve struggled, but in the last five games, we’ve been playing good football and taking care of the ball on offense, causing turnovers on defense, and clean in the kicking game. It’s a pretty good formula, and we’ve been doing that.

“It feels good. That was as a complete team win as I’ve been a part of, and it was really, really well done, and proud of our guys.”

Goff played one of his best games since joining the Lions, finishing 31-of-41 for 340 yards with a pair of touchdowns. The Lions are currently No. 9 in the conference at 5-7 with the Vikings, Jets, Panthers, Bears, and Packers remaining on their schedule.

But if the club continues on its current trajectory, there’s a chance Detroit could sneak into the postseason with the No. 7 seed.