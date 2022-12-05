Jaxon Smith-Njigba enters draft, won’t play against Georgia

Getty Images

Ohio State has played without wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for most of the season and they will be without him for their playoff game against Georgia on December 31.

Smith-Njigba announced on Monday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft and that consultations with doctors have ruled him out of playing against the Bulldogs. Smith-Njigba has been limited to three games this season because of a hamstring injury.

Any team drafting Smith-Njigba will be hoping a return to health coincides with a return to productivity. He posted 95 catches for 1,606 yards for the Buckeyes in the 2021 season and closed the season with 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl.

Smith-Njigba had those numbers while playing alongside first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. If teams are confident he can return to pre-injury form, Smith-Njigba could join them on that list this spring.