Joel Bitonio: It wasn’t the prettiest, but we’re 1-0 with Deshaun Watson

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played his first game since the end of the 2020 season in Houston on Sunday and there was plenty of rust evident in his game.

Watson was 12-of-22 for 131 yards and an interception while failing to lead the Browns offense to a touchdown. Donovan Peoples-Jones returned a punt for a touchdown and the Browns defense scored twice to pick up the slack in a 27-14 win.

When the game was over, left guard Joel Bitonio focused on that result being the most important thing on a day when the attention on Watson could have forced football to take a back seat.

“I wouldn’t call it distraction,” Bitonio said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s obviously out there. You’re gonna get questions about it. There’s gonna be extra media, there’s gonna be things about it in Houston. He’s gonna be the quarterback for the team for a long time, so I’m glad he got out there and got a win in his first start. I don’t know how many Browns quarterbacks can say that. Even if it wasn’t the prettiest, we’re 1-0 with Deshaun. I think that’s where we’re gonna try and build on this and get ready for Cincinnati.”

The Bengals represent a big step up in competition from the Texans, so the Browns will have to hope that Watson and the rest of the offense are much sharper than they were in Houston.