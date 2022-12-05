John Harbaugh: Unlikely, but not impossible, Lamar Jackson plays this week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 5, 2022, 2:51 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh offered an update on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s knee injury on Monday.

Jackson left Sunday’s game against the Broncos in the first half with a knee injury and Harbaugh said after the game that the injury would not end his season. That remains the case after further testing, although it is likely that the Ravens will be playing without him when they face the Steelers in Week 14.

“He’s been through the MRIs and I would say it’s kinda week to week,” Harbaugh said. “It’s gonna be a weekly thing. As the week goes on, we’ll see for this week. It’s probably less likely for this week, but it’s not impossible. After that, it’ll become more and more likely.”

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson on Sunday and ran for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the game. The Ravens signed Brett Hundley to the practice squad on Monday to give them a backup while Jackson recovers.

11 responses to “John Harbaugh: Unlikely, but not impossible, Lamar Jackson plays this week

  4. This offense is riddled with issues. From the O-Line shuffle, to Lamar’s lack of passing abilities. People want to blame Roman, but when Snoop came in, he was making passes that Lamar hasn’t even attempted as of late. But, sorry to say, Snoop doesn’t have the “IT” factor. I think Lamar’s issues are primarily psychological and stemming from the fact that he is gambling on himself trying to get a fully guaranteed contract. Had he taken the Ravens offer this offseason, he would still have pressure, but not to the level of “do or die”. And he is dying. For the sake of everyone rooting for the Ravens, I hope they can figure it out.

  5. tyelee says:
    December 5, 2022 at 3:07 pm
    CAREFUL!… You might upset the Diva…

    …………..

    In what way has Lamar ever shown to be a diva?

    Anyway, somehow Trevor did not get seriously get injured after getting twisted against Lions.

    Tua injured including Jimmy G. Mahomes limp off after final touch of ball.

    It can happen to any qb.

  6. Can’t run, can’t play. From the very beginning both Jackson and Harbugh said that overdependence on QB running was unstainable and that learning pocket skills was required for long term success. They were right.

  7. Bad break for Steelers if he’s out this week
    Lamar’s career stats against black & yellow:
    W: 2
    L: 3
    CMP: 56
    ATT: 94
    PCT: 59.6
    YDS: 634
    AVG: 6.7
    TD: 4
    INT: 6
    SCK: 16
    RTG: 67.4

  9. I just get the felling with the contract “negotiations” not going anywhere and watching Lamar and the way he reacts in between plays; he doesn’t want to be here anymore. I love him as a player but just get that feeling, so bring on Huntley!

  10. He’s done in Baltimore, and the funny part is he actually thinks there’s another franchise out there that will pay him $200 million or more

