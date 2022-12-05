John Harbaugh: Unlikely, but not impossible, Lamar Jackson plays this week

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh offered an update on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s knee injury on Monday.

Jackson left Sunday’s game against the Broncos in the first half with a knee injury and Harbaugh said after the game that the injury would not end his season. That remains the case after further testing, although it is likely that the Ravens will be playing without him when they face the Steelers in Week 14.

“He’s been through the MRIs and I would say it’s kinda week to week,” Harbaugh said. “It’s gonna be a weekly thing. As the week goes on, we’ll see for this week. It’s probably less likely for this week, but it’s not impossible. After that, it’ll become more and more likely.”

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson on Sunday and ran for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the game. The Ravens signed Brett Hundley to the practice squad on Monday to give them a backup while Jackson recovers.