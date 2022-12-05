Josh McDaniels: We’ll talk about activating Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow

Getty Images

The Raiders have a pair of offensive weapons that could return to play this week.

But with Las Vegas playing the Rams on Thursday night, it doesn’t seem like those two players will be activated.

Tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow have not yet been designated to return from injured reserve, though that could now happen at any time. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury while Renfrow went on IR with an oblique injury.

“Yeah, we’re going to talk about that,” head coach Josh McDaniels said of activating the pair. “Obviously, with no practice and those kinds of things, it’s a little bit of a unique situation, I would say. We’re going to have some discussions I think later this morning once we kind of get a handle on where our team is relative to the health of it from yesterday’s game. Just in terms of if there’s anything that needs to happen or is going to happen.

“But it’s a little bit of a tricky situation because bringing guys — like what happened with Nate [Hobbs] a week ago, not having practiced in six weeks and then trying to play a game. You got to be careful a bit and try to make a smart decision, but we’re going to kind of let the health of the team, I’d say, assist us in some of those discussions.”

Waler has 16 catches for 175 yards with a touchdown in 2022. Renfrow’s made 21 receptions for 192 yards.