Josh McDaniels: We’ll talk about activating Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 5, 2022, 3:33 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The Raiders have a pair of offensive weapons that could return to play this week.

But with Las Vegas playing the Rams on Thursday night, it doesn’t seem like those two players will be activated.

Tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow have not yet been designated to return from injured reserve, though that could now happen at any time. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury while Renfrow went on IR with an oblique injury.

“Yeah, we’re going to talk about that,” head coach Josh McDaniels said of activating the pair. “Obviously, with no practice and those kinds of things, it’s a little bit of a unique situation, I would say. We’re going to have some discussions I think later this morning once we kind of get a handle on where our team is relative to the health of it from yesterday’s game. Just in terms of if there’s anything that needs to happen or is going to happen.

“But it’s a little bit of a tricky situation because bringing guys — like what happened with Nate [Hobbs] a week ago, not having practiced in six weeks and then trying to play a game. You got to be careful a bit and try to make a smart decision, but we’re going to kind of let the health of the team, I’d say, assist us in some of those discussions.”

Waler has 16 catches for 175 yards with a touchdown in 2022. Renfrow’s made 21 receptions for 192 yards.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Josh McDaniels: We’ll talk about activating Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow

  1. They’ve lost 2 games where they were up by 17 (including KC) and one up by 20. Obviously 3 winnable games that would have put them at 8-4 on the way to the post season. New coach, new system and out of sync. They seem to have pulled things together and finishing games now. Bring back tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow to the mix, and they can EASILY run the table with the possible exception of KC.

  2. As much as I’d like to see these two back, I don’t think it would be wise to bring them back this week, playing on Thursday night.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.