Justin Reid apologizes to Hayden Hurst: I didn’t give him proper respect

Getty Images

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played only nine snaps Sunday, making two catches for 12 yards on three targets. But he still received an apology from Chiefs safety Justin Reid.

Reid said he apologized to Hurst for dissing him before the game.

“I feel bad that I didn’t know — I didn’t give the proper respect to Hayden Hurst in this game,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today Sports. “I apologized to him for that. I still feel confident and always will be confident in our team and our defense to go out and play tough football. Credit to [the Bengals], they went out and played a hell of a game today. [They] made a couple of more plays than we did and came out with the win.”

During an interview last week, Reid initially confused Hurst with Rams tight end Tyler Higbee before mistaking Hurst for Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

“He’s a very talented receiver,” Reid said last week about Hurst on WDAF-TV. “More of a finesse-type of guy, not the best blocker. I’m going to lock him down, you know what I mean? Straight up.”

Hurst snapped back last week, and during the game, receiver Ja'Marr Chase taunted Reid and running back Samaje Perine delivered a vicious stiff arm to Reid.

Reid finished with four tackles.