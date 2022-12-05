Malik Hooker: It was special to have big night against the Colts

Getty Images

Cowboys safety Malik Hooker began his NFL career with the Colts and he enjoyed playing against his former team on Sunday night.

Hooker had an interception in the second quarter to set up a Cowboys touchdown just before halftime and he scooped up a fumble by tight end Mo Alie-Cox in the fourth quarter. Hooker returned that fumble 38 yards for a touchdown that was part of a 33-point final quarter for the Cowboys in a 54-19 victory.

After the game, Hooker said that the effort meant a bit more considering who was on the other side of the field.

“It was special,” Hooker said, via the team’s website. “To be able to go out there and perform against the team that drafted me, that believed in me, it was special for me to go out there and perform like that. It was definitely a game for me that I wanted to perform [well] in, and not just because it was the Colts. I just felt like it was due . . . I just wanted to put my best foot forward.”

The fourth quarter featured four Colts turnovers and was the latest sign of how potent the Cowboys defense is this season. Hooker said after the game that “there ain’t no ceiling” to how well the unit can play and the Cowboys will be hoping that they keep rising all the way through the postseason.