Mike Vrabel: We’re at a crossroads, it’s a critical time for us

Getty Images

After a pair of losses to open the season, the Titans won seven of their next eight games to move to the top of the AFC South but their mojo has faltered the last couple of weeks.

The Bengals beat them 20-16 in Week 12 and the Eagles routed them 35-10 on Sunday. Ryan Tannehill was sacked six times and the offense picked up just 209 yards while the defense had no answer for the Eagles’ passing game. Jalen Hurts threw for 380 yards and former Titan A.J. Brown scored a pair of touchdowns against his former team.

After the game, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that he feels the team is at a precarious point of the season and that things could get worse quickly if they don’t find better footing.

“I think we are at a crossroads,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “I told the team I think we are at a crossroads at kind of how we want to continue down this season. We can’t point fingers. We have to assume that each and every one of us didn’t do a good enough job because we didn’t. We have to come to work with greater energy and greater resolve to prepare to win a football game against a division opponent. It sucks losing, it sucks getting beat the way we did but we have to make a decision, how much are we willing to invest and trust in what the coaches are doing, trust in what each of the players are doing. I think it’s a critical time for us.”

The nice thing for the Titans is that they still have a comfortable lead in the AFC South despite the two losses and it is hard to see any of their divisional mates making any serious push to close that gap over the final five games of the year. Doing something in the playoffs will require more of the team, however, and Vrabel clearly wants to see that on the field in the coming weeks.