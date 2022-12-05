Monday Night Football: Leonard Fournette, Vita Vea, Akiem Hicks officially active

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette will return to the field for Monday Night Football.

The Bucs running back has not played since Week 10 when he injured his hip. He has 135 carries for 462 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season, adding 43 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bucs already had ruled out offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee).

Their other inactives are quarterback Kyle Trask, receiver Breshad Perriman, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps), defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring) and tight end Cameron Brate (illness).

The Bucs are thin in the secondary, where Dee Delaney will step in as the nickel back but also serve as the top backup at safety.

Offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (foot) are active after being listed as questionable.

Goedeke is active for the first time since Week 7, but Nick Leverett will start at left guard.

The Saints’ inactives are safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) and defensive back P.J. Williams (knee).