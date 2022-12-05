Monday Night Football: Saints lead Bucs 10-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Saints entered Monday Night Football with two interceptions, seven total takeaways and a minus-14 turnover ratio. Saints linebacker Demario Davis picked Tom Brady on a pass intended for Chris Godwin, and with the Bucs near midfield in the final two minutes of the half.

It took away a Tampa Bay scoring chance and gave it to the Saints.

New Orleans receiver Jarvis Landry dropped what should have been a 19-yard touchdown on third down, leaving the Saints to settle for a 38-yard field goal by Wil Lutz with 20 seconds remaining in the half. The Saints lead the Bucs 10-3 at halftime.

The Bucs opened the game with a 16-play, 72-yard drive that ate 8:35 off the clock. They did not get into the end zone with the Saints stopping them at the 3, and Ryan Succop kicked a 21-yard field goal.

Tampa Bay had only 77 yards in the four drives after the opening drive.

Brady is 15-of-23 for 104 yards and his third interception of the season.

Andy Dalton has completed 8 of 13 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 30-yard score to Taysom Hill. Rashid Shaheed has three receptions for 71 yards.

The Saints have won four consecutive games at Raymond James Stadium, and they are halfway home tonight. They will receive the second half kickoff.