Monday Night Football: Tom Brady leads Bucs to unlikely, last-second comeback win over Saints

For most of the game, Tom Brady didn’t look anything like the GOAT. In the final 5:21, Brady did what Brady always has done.

He directed his 44th career comeback win in the fourth quarter or overtime, the most in NFL history to break a tie with Peyton Manning.

The Bucs rallied from a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. Tampa Bay moved to 6-6 and remain atop the NFC South, while New Orleans fell to 4-9.

The Bucs had only 220 yards in the first three quarters against a Dennis Allen defense that has their number. But Tampa Bay rolled to 130 yards in the final quarter, wearing out the Saints.

Brady went 15-of-21 for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

On third-and-goal from the New Orleans 6, Brady hit rookie Rachaad White for the touchdown. It came with three seconds left.

Ryan Succop‘s PAT was the game-winner.

Brady’s heroics came three plays after the cannons first fired signaling a touchdown.

Brady threw what everyone thought was a touchdown with 16 seconds left when, from the 5-yard line, he hit Chris Godwin in the end zone. As the Bucs celebrated, the Saints pointed to the flag that was at the line of scrimmage. Left tackle Donovan Smith was cited for holding.

Still, it just delayed the inevitable as Brady put a dent in the Saints’ hopes of winning the NFC South.

It took nearly the entire game for the Bucs to get in the end zone for the first time.

The 10-play, 91-yard drive was aided by a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo, who was trying to stay with Mike Evans on a second-and-20 play. That got the Bucs to the 1-yard line, and Brady hit Cade Otton for the score with 3:00 remaining.

It cut the Saints’ lead to 16-10 and woke up the Bucs.

The Tampa Bay defense did its part with a three-and-out. Carl Nassib had a sack of Andy Dalton on second down, and on third-and-17, Bucs safety Keanu Neal drilled Taysom Hill with a legal hit to force Hill to drop the perfectly placed pass. It stopped the clock and forced a New Orleans punt, giving the ball back to Brady with 2:29 left.

Brady finished 36-of-54 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and an interception with Godwin catching eight for 63 yards.

Dalton went 20-for-28 for 229 yards and a touchdown, a 30-yarder to Hill.

The Saints, though, settled for three Wil Lutz field goals as they went 0-for-3 in the red zone.

22 responses to “Monday Night Football: Tom Brady leads Bucs to unlikely, last-second comeback win over Saints

  1. Laughing at all those who prematurely opened their pieholes in the previous comment sections. Just to get a forkful of crow instead. (I’m not even a TB fan.) Hey it’s pie season, enjoy!

  2. Thanks for entertainment Brady.

    As a neutral , still heartbroken for Saints fans. This defeat is on offence.

    This should have been Saints blowout win.. Todd Bowles was outdone in terrible coaching by Allen in last 6 mins.

  4. Ah, the last great gasps of football life from Two-Yard Tommy. Hope he makes it to the playoffs with his losing record and is crushed — bringing a sad end to his career, just like his father has predicted…

  5. As an Eagles fan I was sweating that game at the end. In the end the Saints delivered, hopefully, a top 5 draft pick in next years draft.

  8. It was fun listening to the announcers flip-flopping on their criticism and praise of Brady. Pick a lane guys and stick with it.

  9. Brady is at his best in the hurry-up offense. It wakes him up. Why does this team take so long to utilize it?

  10. What was saints running back thinking when he stepped out of bounds before getting the first down. About 6 minutes left. Saints don’t get the first on third down. Punt and Bucs go down and score.

  11. I just dont believe how bad a team can choke – first the NO running back runs out of bounds 2 yards short of a first down – uncontested. Then they throw a bunch of passes instead of running the ball and making the Bucs use their TO.s And then the dumb dumb dumb PI – You know that they will throw that flag – and then Dalton goes and gets sacked big time on a second down pass – who is the OC? Run the ball and make the Bucs use their time outs. The whole coaching staff need to be fired

  12. Does not matter how sloppy Brady looks in the first 3 quarters if you cannot put him away you will lose. Watched it for too damn long to know better. Hill dropping that pass cost the Saints the game. It was actually a dime by Dalton and he dropped it. It was only a matter of time. Since his divorce he has only lost one game and that one went to overtime against an underrated scrappy Browns team. Saints have no fight in them left they are finished. It is down to the Bucs and Panthers.

  15. Calm down Tampa fans.You know as well as anyone that the Bucs will be one and done in the playoffs.They’ll actually have to play a team with a winning record at that point.You can keep dreaming I guess while wearing your Brady under-woos

  16. Hey the olde QB dude needs the whole rest of the game to “warm up” n then do his thing during the last drives to save the various team’s hide .. so lets give em that as it is harder to do as you get older n throwing to kids who were born the year you came into the league … but I digress as least there is one more playoff game for #12 lets see how it goes and can they get back anyone healthy who would be useful ???

  17. Tom Brady could have 20 Super Bowls, 500,000 passing yards and 2000 touchdowns and all of his career wins could be 4th quarter comebacks…

    …and you’d still see “he didn’t win it—we lost it” quotes from the downtrodden masses. It never ceases to amaze me, and it’s been such fun to watch for the last million years (give or take). I only hope it keeps going, because when Brady leaves, that’s a level of QB and team success we’ll all never see again in our lives.

  18. Prognosticators that picked the Saints to do anything blow my mind. A few years ago, would you have thought they’d have anything without Brees and Payton? But now you do?

  19. Sorry Bucs fans. Brady is the GOAT and you have him for this season but all fingers point to him not playing for Tampa next year.

  21. I’m an Eagles fan and Joe Montana is my favorite quarterback of all time. That being said, I have one word to say about Brady:

    GOAT

  22. Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT, I don’t care what anyone says about the achievements by Brady’s teams.

