Nathaniel Hackett welcomes Deion Sanders to Colorado

USA TODAY Images

The year began with the hiring of a new coach at a significant football program in Colorado. It’s ending the same way.

The ability of the University of Colorado to lure Deion Sanders to Boulder creates real excitement in and around the program. The same kind of excitement that the Broncos’ various offseason moves created.

The Denver coach, Nathaniel Hackett, was asked on Monday about his reaction to Deion’s arrival.

“I congratulate him,” Hackett told reporters. “What a great opportunity. What he did at Jackson State was unbelievable. It shows how good of a coach he is. I’m very excited for him and the state of Colorado to have him here. I met him one time when I was a kid. I remember that, but he probably wouldn’t remember that. It’s Prime Time. He’s one of the best to ever play this game, and it’s great to have him here.”

Of course, Hackett may not be hanging around much longer, given the team’s chronic inability to live up to its very high expectations in 2022. And new ownership of the team will surely consider the buzz created by Deion in Boulder when deciding: (1) whether to keep Hackett; and (2) if not, who to replace him with.