“No update” in Antonio Brown criminal case

Getty Images

Last week, an arrest warrant was issued for free-agent receiver Antonio Brown. Police tried to serve it. They weren’t able to get Brown out of his house, and they weren’t willing to put officers at risk by sending them in.

Since then, nothing has happened.

“There are no updates at this time,” a Tampa police spokesperson told Fox 13 on Monday. “As soon as something new is available for release, we will put it out via press release.”

Brown has posted a few items on social media. Presumably from his house.

Then again, if police aren’t staking out his residence, they won’t necessarily know whether he has left.

With Brown facing only misdemeanor charges, it shouldn’t be a big deal for police. Of course, it shouldn’t be a big deal for Brown, either. Why not just get the situation resolved? It’s not going to go away, and it will need to be dealt with at some point.