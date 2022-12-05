On Our Way Home: Chapter Ten

Anthony Zych

I pushed open the door to our bedroom. The suite on the second floor had become the temporary storage facility for all the stuff that had to be tucked out of sight during the party. All the stuff that otherwise cluttered our day-to-day lives. All the stuff that became part of the permanent landscape of the interior of our home. All the stuff that needed to be removed completely from view whenever company came to the house. As if we had to pretend we didn’t actually live there, that it was ready for an open house. Ready to be sold. Ready for a new family to take possession, as long as no one went into our bedroom, or opened any of the closets or drawers.

I tried not to focus on the things Linda had dragged into the room in the hours since I’d left for court. Macy’s giant plastic kitchen set. The exercise bike we kept in the TV room because it was close enough to the wireless router so that Linda could compete against cyclists from anywhere in the world, as long as they were close enough to a wireless router, too. I wondered how she got it up the stairs. The boys must have carried it. They were getting to the age where they could do pretty much anything and everything I did. Maybe she really didn’t need me anymore.

I decided not to take full inventory of the rest of the stuff before peeling off my courtroom uniform. I put on a T-shirt and shorts. I pulled back the covers on our bed. She’d already given me permission to do it. Even if she didn’t mean it, I was too tired and too frustrated and too emotionally and physically drained to pretend it wasn’t real. I climbed onto the mattress where two of the three kids had been conceived. I pulled the covers completely over my head. Buried my cheek into the pillow, weird wrinkle growing next to my nose be damned. I slept. I escaped.

It was temporary, as it always is. The act of falling asleep is the only minute or two of true relaxation. It melts into dreams influenced by that patchwork of fleeting thoughts and random interactions before it all abruptly ends. Whether interrupted by an alarm going off or a prostate screaming for relief or some random noise, the sleep experience is overrated.

Fall asleep. Wake up. Back to reality.

Reality came back three hours after I fell asleep. I hadn’t set an alarm, and none of the periodic ruckuses from downstairs had pierced through the slumber. Not after a full week in trial. Well, most of a week. I checked my phone. It was half past five. People would start showing up in an hour. All I could really do at that point was to get myself ready and stay out of the way.

I slogged through the darkness of the room. I flipped the switch for the lights over the double sink in the master bathroom. The combination of pressure and time had left my scalp badly in need of a reset. I showered, shampooed, dried my hair. I probably should have shaved again, but I didn’t want to risk cutting my face. The light bulbs above my head made the collection of gray hairs more noticeable. Linda had told me to consider using a little dye to hold things in place. I didn’t want to play that game, because it always ends only one way—an old man with ridiculously dark hair until he admits what everyone else knows, drops the facade, and looks like he aged a quarter of a century overnight. Nope, I had already decided to take the grays as they came, in a slow-moving parade that would allow me to sink gradually into the quicksand of old age and whatever lurked beneath it.

Linda blew into the room like a heat wave, or maybe the opposite. She was talking to herself as she often did, telling herself everything she needed to do and interspersing various grievances and complaints, parsed out with passive-aggressive expertise. She used to do it with the kids, when they were too small to understand what she was saying. Sometimes, she’d do it with the dog or the cat. When all else failed, Linda talked to Linda. Most of the time, her messages were meant for me.

“They’re bringing the trays of pasta soon,” she said to no one. “I need to get myself dressed and make one last pass through the house because God knows whether someone made a mess since the last time I cleaned everything up.”

I kept my mouth shut and my head low, working my way to the ever-shrinking portion of the walk-in closet where some of my clothes were haphazardly arranged on hangers of various size, structure, and age. Other items had landed in my assigned drawer of the dresser. Still others were loosely folded into uneven piles on the floor of the closet, where my shoes should have been but they were strewn with the rest of the family’s footwear like the aftermath of a Picway earthquake on the floor of the garage, just to the left of the entrance to the house.

“What should I wear?” I said to her from inside the closet.

“Why are you asking me?”

“Because if I choose something on my own, you’ll say to me, ‘You’re wearing that?’”

“And you’ll still wear it anyway.”

I walked back out to the bedroom. She was moving toward the bathroom, for makeup and whatever else she did in there. Even after all these years, I didn’t know the full routine. I just knew to avoid it.

“I’m trying to cooperate,” I said to her. “You tell me what to wear, and I’ll wear it.”

She shrugged as she moved.

“Wear something nice. It’s not like we’ll be shoulder to shoulder.”

“Well,” I said, “we are hosting this thing.”

She stopped and locked eyes with mine.

“No, John. I’m hosting this thing. You’re spectating. The minute enough people show up to give you cover, you’ll be shooting pool in the basement.”

“I’ll have at least three of our other guests down there with me,” I said, as if I’d accidentally solved a Rubik’s cube with my eyes closed. I raised a finger in victory. “Entertaining them.”

She rolled her eyes at that. I hated when she rolled her eyes at me. But I didn’t say anything, because whenever I got a good eye roll, I almost always deserved it.

“Just wear whatever you want to wear,” she said. “I’m late. And I still have plenty of things to do.”

I paused. Held my breath. Sounded out in my mind a couple of potential options for what to say next.

“What can I do to help?”

“They’re delivering the food soon. You can be on the lookout for the van. I’ve already paid them.”

“Do I need to tip them?”

“I said I already paid them, John. Do you ever listen to me?”

I disengaged at that point. Found a pair of black jeans, still fairly new and not all that faded. Pulled a maroon sweater from the floor of the closet. It was big enough to conceal the majority of my paunch, at least from most angles. I didn’t look in the mirror because I told myself I didn’t care. (The truth was I didn’t want to be depressed by what I’d see.) Besides, I didn’t need any further reminders of what I’d become. Soft, lumpy, wrinkled, graying. With each fresh December pulling me another year closer and closer and closer to whatever I’d ultimately become.

I thought of the old man. Do I really want that? Frail and shrunken and withered? There’s something to be said for going to sleep at around seventy and not waking up. I told myself I’d probably feel differently about that in twenty-five years. Maybe eighty. No older than eighty. Eighty and out.

My own parents didn’t come close to eighty, or even seventy. Mom had cancer, fought it for five years. Died at fifty-four. Dad had bypass surgery a year later, seemed fine, then dropped dead. He was sixty. They’d both been gone more than twenty years. I’d met Linda by then, and I’d embarked on my own life. It made it easier to move on, but there was never anything easy about it. Linda still had her parents. She had no idea what it was like, and nothing I told her about it would make her understand. It had to be experienced, the permanent shift in existence that happens when your parents are gone forever. Nothing, not one thing, can prepare you for how it feels when it actually takes place.

Linda’s parents had a small house just a few miles from us. The best part about the arrangement was they never, ever spent the night. Not that I didn’t love them or respect them. But no parents ever completely and fully surrender a daughter to some guy they didn’t hand pick for her. I already knew I’d be the same way with Macy.

I went to find Macy and the boys, to make sure they weren’t undoing any of the things Linda had done to get ready for the party. I wasn’t angling for credit. I was hoping to avoid blame. Once I exited the bedroom for the rest of the house, anything that happened anywhere on the premises could and would be used against me.

When I made it down the steps, I soaked in the atmosphere. Linda had outdone herself, as she often did. The place was immaculate, the decorations sparkled. The candles threw flashes of light in a way that made the place cozy and inviting.

It instantly became neither when I vomited onto the floor of the TV room, just off the kitchen. I stood there, stunned by the speed and intensity of it all, especially since I hadn’t eaten anything since losing everything I’d previously eaten, earlier that day. No one heard me, which was both a relief and a surprise, since it sounded like a freight train with rusty wheels had roared out of my gullet. I went to find the paper towels, a precious commodity that would hopefully be replenished by my sister-in-law since I’d forgotten to get more of them at the store. Regardless, the only other options were to use actual towels or to leave the mess where it was. I made an executive decision that Linda would approve of neither of those outcomes.

I hustled to collect the goop I’d deposited, stunned by the fact I even had anything in there to spill onto a wooden floor that needed a good refinishing that I lacked the skill or desire to apply. Only a bit of it had gotten onto the area rug that framed the space between the black leather couch and the sixty-five-inch flatscreen TV, a one-time luxury purchase that now could be had at any U-Sav-Plentee for relative peanuts. I tried my best to get it all and to blot the orangey stain on the tassels of the plush rectangle we had unfurled in that exact spot when we bought the house. I managed this three-ring circus of digestive shame as best I could, thankful the boys weren’t in sight (the video games were in the basement) and Linda had yet to descend the stairs.

The doorbell rang. I ran with the last of the paper towels to the trash can in the kitchen, making a mental note to change out the bag after the food had been put in place. I wondered exactly where the trays were supposed to go. Just as the thought crossed my mind, I heard Linda coming down the steps to get the door.

“What’s that smell?” she said with a crinkled nose as she breezed past me to the main entrance to the house, a large, thick door painted white on the inside and red on the outside.

“I think it’s the candles,” I said. “Or something else. I’m not sure.”

She gave me a look suggesting both confusion and suspicion before the doorbell rang again, snapping her out of it and forcing her to focus on the delivery of the meal for our party. Her party.

She had the kids from the restaurant take the trays to the island in the kitchen. They followed every command without hesitation. She must have tipped them well. I stood out of the way, marveling at the efficiency of it all. I didn’t know much in that moment, but I knew Linda wouldn’t have puked in court that morning.

I scanned the floor and other surroundings to make sure I’d gotten it all. I remembered I needed to change out the trash can. I cared less about the mess I’d made and more about facing a stream of questions that possibly would have had me in the emergency room after the last straggler left the house that night. I’d resolved to get checked out following round one. After having it happen again fewer than twelve hours later, getting an appointment with a real doctor would be the first order of business for the morning after Christmas.

If you live that long.

My head jerked as the thought invaded my brain. I wanted to ignore the possibility that it was anything that serious. On a day that already had been anything but calm and bright and peaceful on earth and every other tired old lyric from every Christmas song that ever had been or ever would be written, I couldn’t let myself entertain the possibility of dropping dead before December 26, especially when we were about to entertain a houseful of people I didn’t really want in my home. Really, the absolute last thing I wanted to do for the balance of the night was to deal with our guests, who would be arriving soon.

“John,” Linda said, “let’s go. Our guests will be arriving soon.”