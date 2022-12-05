Panthers officially waive Baker Mayfield

Posted by Josh Alper on December 5, 2022, 11:59 AM EST
Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is officially over.

Mayfield was waived on Monday morning in a move that ends his stay with the Panthers at 12 games. Mayfield started the first five of those games before an ankle injury knocked him out of the lineup and he made one more ineffective start in Week 11 to wrap up his on-field time with the team.

With Mayfield out, the Panthers will send a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland to complete the trade for the quarterback. It could have been upgraded to a fourth-round pick, but Mayfield needed to play 70 percent of the team’s offensive snaps for that to happen.

Per multiple reports, Mayfield asked for his release from the Panthers. Presumably that’s because he hopes to land somewhere he can play over the final weeks of the regular season. Many have pointed to the 49ers as a possibility given Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season-ending injury, but there was reportedly some interest from the Seahawks this offseason and teams like the Rams and Texans could see Mayfield as a better option than the ones currently available to their offenses.

Permalink 38 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

38 responses to “Panthers officially waive Baker Mayfield

  7. Ever since Mayfield dissed Hue Jackson, I considered him nothing more than a punk. Hopefully he just goes away.

  9. Every year in the draft, there are surprises. You know, 1st round busts and 6th round GOATS.
    None so unsurprising as Mayfield’s bust with the 1st over all.
    And to think Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson we’re sitting there for the taking. Instead, the Browns draft another personality with 7th round talent.

  11. If he swallows his pride, he should retire and move on at least for the sake of his health. He’s a long shot away from starting again in the league.

  15. He could immediately start in San Francisco. Hopefully someone snags him off waivers to prevent that.

  19. bondlake says:
    December 5, 2022 at 12:07 pm
    Ever since Mayfield dissed Hue Jackson, I considered him nothing more than a punk. Hopefully he just goes away.
    ____________

    Hue disrespected himself, Baker had nothing to do with it.

  21. I don’t get the Mayfield hate. He played for one of the worst coaches in NFL history. He got booted for the Watson trade, then got injured and played on a team far worse than Cleveland. A team in need would be crazy not to sign him if healthy.

  22. Tonto Si!

    A reckless QB, that thinks he’s more talented then he is. He has confidence and a short memory- should be a good fit in the USFL

  23. I’m not a fan of his…but he’ll probably get another shot somewhere. If I was San Fran I would take him..make him sit..let the Rookie play…bring him in if the rookie can’t get it done.
    There is alot of offensive talent in San Fran…maybe he plays better with all that around him and can maybe win a playoff game for them. We shall see.

  24. Baker can play. He has starter-level talent. But that’s currently only in the bottom third of teams because of “intangibles.” If he matures, he could still have a long nfl career.

  25. “monarch76 says:
    December 5, 2022 at 12:08 pm
    Meanwhile Watson is 1-0 in Cleveland.”

    No matter what Watson accomplishes on a football field, he’ll be forever known as a loser in real life.

  27. So glad that Brad Holmes is the Lions GM and not any of the slappies who were howling for Detroit to go after him. Too much noise and not enough Ws surround this guy.

  30. Poor Baker. Stefanski shouldn’t have let him play hurt last year. That probably ruined him.

  31. Bvolke wrote: bust

    Depends on your assessment guide.

    Note he helped revive the Browns one season…and his college career was stellar,

    Financially, he’s set for life with millions….and a pension from the NFL.

    Can you state you have millions and a current/future pension?

    I doubt it.

  32. 49’ers get an early Christmas Present, wow! Watch the Rams or Seahawks sign him to play keep away.

  33. It’s not his fault that he was drafted number 1…he could have been quieter and more humble..but if you were a heiman trophy winner and a multi millionaire at 22 what would you be like ..he wasn’t a very good NFl how many are?

  35. Well, who’s going to take care of the stadium? He really did a good job so there’s that…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.