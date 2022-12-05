Panthers plan to waive Baker Mayfield today

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 5, 2022, 10:48 AM EST
Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens
Baker Mayfield is about to hit the waiver wire.

The Panthers plan to waive Mayfield today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

For Carolina, the move makes a lot of sense: Mayfield has played poorly this season, and he’s the third-best quarterback on the roster behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. Trading for him this offseason proved to be a mistake. (And getting rid of him proved to be a good move by the Browns.)

But where it really gets interesting is the possibility that some other team could think Mayfield can make an impact this season. First up would be the 49ers, who just lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season. Kyle Shanahan might think he could get Mayfield up to speed quickly enough that Mayfield could perhaps be a better option than Brock Purdy as the 49ers make a push to the playoffs.

And that could incentivize other teams to claim Mayfield just to keep him off the 49ers. The Seahawks, for instance, may not want Mayfield to get to San Francisco as the NFC West race heats up down the stretch. And the Seahawks are ahead of the 49ers in the waiver order.

Of course, it’s also possible, given how Mayfield has played this season, that no one will claim him. In that case, he’d become an unrestricted free agent.

19 responses to “Panthers plan to waive Baker Mayfield today

  3. Baker will land somewhere but purely as a back-up. I can’t see the 49ers thinking he’s a better option coming in at Week 14. Baker’s QB1 days are done.

  8. I’m not entirely sure it is a good thing that the Browns got rid of him. They most certainly could have paid him far less than $230 million guaranteed to throw in the dirt and finish with a 53.4 QBR against the worst team in the league.

  10. Somewhere in there is the talent, he showed it in the past. But NFL defenses have figured him out and he is not able to adjust mentally or physically. He is a mess at this point and may never recover…

  12. The 49ers need a backup to Purdy, who was already their 3rd string. I think someone will claim him so the 49ers wont get him.

  14. What a letdown. Going from a first round pick, to being traded in two years, to being third best option on a bad team to being waived. Sure hope he invested his $$ well.

  15. He went from a playoff win and national ad campaigns to cut by one of the worst teams in the league. All in less than two years.

  17. Mayfield has shown he can be a starter before. He needs some sort of reset to resurrect his career. Geno Smith is showing us all that it’s never too late

  18. When I first read this, my thought was Houston should snatch him up for future investment because 1st round draft picks take time to develop IF they even work out!

  19. I’m sure Pete Carroll is just shivering with fear that Mayfield might end up in San Francisco. Zero, zero chance the Seahawks claim him. They’re more likely to pay his travel costs to San Fran.

