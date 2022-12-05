Ravens sign Brett Hundley to practice squad

Getty Images

Quarterback Brett Hundley is back with the Ravens.

Hundley’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client has signed with the AFC North team. Hundley is joining the practice squad, but will be able to be elevated to the active roster for next Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh.

The move comes a day after the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. Head coach John Harbaugh said the injury is not season-ending, but the expectation is that Jackson is going to miss time.

Tyler Huntley took over for Jackson and the Ravens did not have another quarterback in the organization before signing Hundley.

Hundley signed with the Ravens in May and remained with the team until late August. He spent last season with the Colts and last appeared in a game with the Cardinals during the 2019 season.